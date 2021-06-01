2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Richfield

RICHFIELD — Two people died and a third was flown to a hospital after their car crashed near Richfield, Idaho State Police said Tuesday.

ISP was called to the crash at about 9 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 187, about 5 miles north of Richfield.

Bradley J. Schepper, 21, of Twin Falls, was driving west on U.S. 26 in a 2011 Toyota Corolla when he lost control and the car left the roadway, ISP said.

Schepper died at the scene of the crash.

One of his passengers, Julia E. Kastner, 19, of Twin Falls, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The other passenger, Daniel. J. Steece, 26, of Caldwell, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he later died.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 0