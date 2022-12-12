2 injured when vehicle overturns on I-84

SNOWVILLE, Utah — Two people were sent to the hospital after a collision Saturday afternoon, causing a vehicle to overturn on Interstate 84, police say.

A 69-year-old woman from Twin Falls was westbound in a Nissan Rogue at 2 p.m. near milepost 272 in Oneida County when the vehicle struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer driven by a 70-year-old man from Fontana, California, the Idaho State Police said. The Nissan overturned, slid off the right shoulder and struck a parked Penske truck.

The driver of the Nissan and a passenger, neither of whom was wearing seatbelts, were taken by ambulance to a hospital, the ISP said. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and was not taken to the hospital.

The right lane of I-84 was blocked for about three hours.

The incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.