2 injured when semis collide south of Hansen

HANSEN — Two people were injured when two trucks collided south of Hansen.

Idaho State Police said Norman Baldwin, 64, of Lewiston, was turning southbound onto 3800 East from 3200 North in a 2019 Peterbilt Truck. Mark Craner, 51, of Hansen, was traveling northbound on 3800 East in a 1984 Peterbilt dump truck. Baldwin failed to yield to Craner, ISP said. The dump truck collided with the trailer pulled by the 2019 Peterbilt.

Both Craner and his passenger, Maria King, 47, of Hansen, were flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Craner was wearing a seat belt.

Baldwin was not transported.

The intersection remained blocked as of 8 p.m.

This crash is under investigation by ISP. ISP was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire and Magic Valley Paramedics.

