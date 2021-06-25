 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 injured when semis collide south of Hansen
0 comments
alert

2 injured when semis collide south of Hansen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police web stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

HANSEN — Two people were injured when two trucks collided south of Hansen.

Idaho State Police said Norman Baldwin, 64, of Lewiston, was turning southbound onto 3800 East from 3200 North in a 2019 Peterbilt Truck. Mark Craner, 51, of Hansen, was traveling northbound on 3800 East in a 1984 Peterbilt dump truck. Baldwin failed to yield to Craner, ISP said. The dump truck collided with the trailer pulled by the 2019 Peterbilt.

Both Craner and his passenger, Maria King, 47, of Hansen, were flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Craner was wearing a seat belt.

Baldwin was not transported.

The intersection remained blocked as of 8 p.m. 

This crash is under investigation by ISP. ISP was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire and Magic Valley Paramedics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News