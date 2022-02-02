2 injured in head-on US 93 crash

JEROME — Two people were taken to hospitals after a Tuesday evening head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County.

The crash was at about 8:20 p.m. near milepost 61, about 2 miles north of Idaho Highway 25, Idaho State Police said.

A 29-year-old woman was southbound on U.S. 93 in a Toyota Corolla when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a northbound 2002 Volkswagen Passat.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 21-year-old woman, was wearing a seat belt. She was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley Paramedics. The northbound lanes of travel were blocked for about three hours.

The crash investigation is continuing.

