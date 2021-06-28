2 injured in crash that sent 2 cars to the bottom of an irrigation pond

TWIN FALLS — Two people were taken to hospitals after a crash sent two cars into an irrigation pond.

Twin Falls County deputies responded to the crash at 11:19 Monday at 4000 N. 3300 E., near the entrance to Shoshone Falls Park.

Investigators determined Gabriel Meier, 18 of Tacoma, Washington, was northbound on 3300 East driving an Audi S4 when he failed to stop at the stop sign, the sheriff's office said.

His vehicle was hit by a westbound Toyota Avalon, driven by Lindsey Altom, 51 of Twin Falls.

Both vehicles landed in an irrigation pond at the northwest corner of the intersection. The vehicles were fully submerged. All occupants were out of the vehicles when the emergency responders arrived.

There were two passengers in the Audi and one in the Toyota. An adult female passenger in the Audi was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Altom was flown to a Boise hospital.

Meier was cited for failure to stop at the stop sign.

