2 Idaho health care workers recovering after allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

The CDC guidance isn’t as broad as that. The CDC recommends that people who have reacted to any of the vaccine’s ingredients do not get the vaccine. For people with a history of severe reactions to any vaccine or injectable medication, the CDC recommends getting advice from a health care provider.

The CDC said, as of Tuesday: “If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine, CDC recommends that you should not get that specific vaccine. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injectable therapies, you should ask your doctor if you should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated.”

Hahn, who is Idaho’s chief epidemiologist, told the Statesman in an email Tuesday that her guidance “is indeed more stringent/restrictive than CDC’s. I spoke with my colleagues at CDC about this, and they are supportive of how we are responding to our local situation.”

There have been other allergic reactions reported around the country and globe in the days since the first FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine rolled out. Medical experts say the vaccine’s benefits still far outweigh its risks.