2 hospitalized after wrong-way driver hits car on I-84

EDEN — Two people were flown to hospitals after a head-on crash late Saturday on Interstate 84.

Idaho State Police said Sunday that an adult driver in a was westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84, in a 2004 Honda Accord just before 11 p.m. Saturday near milepost 186, just south of Eden.

The Honda crashed head-on with a 2003 Acura CL, ISP said. Both vehicles overturned and the Honda came to rest in the median, while the Acura came to rest off the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Honda was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. They were flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Police have not released any other information about the driver.

The driver of the Acura, Kaylee Smith, 18, of Jerome, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Smith's passenger, Jared Evans, 39, of Jerome, was not taken to a hospital. Both were wearing seat belts, ISP said.

The lanes on I84 in the area were blocked and/or diverted for about four hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

