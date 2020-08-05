You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 hospitalized after crash at U.S. 93-U.S. 30 interchange
0 comments
breaking

2 hospitalized after crash at U.S. 93-U.S. 30 interchange

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

FILER — Two people were taken to hospitals after a truck and car collided at the interchange between U.S. highways 93 and 30 near Filer Wednesday evening.

One of the two drivers was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The other was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.

The initial report of the crash at 5 p.m. was that a pickup truck left the roadway while traveling east on U.S. 30 and landed on a car on U.S. 93, which crosses under U.S. 30. The exact cause remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

0 comments
0
0
5
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News