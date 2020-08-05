2 hospitalized after crash at U.S. 93-U.S. 30 interchange

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Two people were taken to hospitals after a truck and car collided at the interchange between U.S. highways 93 and 30 near Filer Wednesday evening.

One of the two drivers was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The other was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.

The initial report of the crash at 5 p.m. was that a pickup truck left the roadway while traveling east on U.S. 30 and landed on a car on U.S. 93, which crosses under U.S. 30. The exact cause remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

