2 homes damaged in Twin Falls fire
2 homes damaged in Twin Falls fire

Fire engine, truck, fire department

A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Two homes were damaged but no injuries were reported after an early morning fire.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from an attached garage in the 600 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Firefighters immediately ensured that no people were in the garage and began knocking down the fire. Four engine companies with the Twin Falls Fire Department, one engine company with Rock Creek Fire Department, and additional command units responded to the blaze.

A neighboring home had minor damage and was treated to prevent further fire damage. The fire was brought under control at about 1:30 a.m. Damage to the garage is estimated to be about $60,000. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Twin Falls Fire Marshal.

