Two California residents face felony charges after a state trooper discovered more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine Tuesday in a vehicle pulled over on U.S. Highway 93 near Twin Falls, police say.

Luis Villalobos-Galdamez, 26, of Los Angeles, and Alina Osorio, 29, of Colton, California, were charged with drug trafficking and providing false information to law enforcement officers after their vehicle was pulled over for speeding, court records say.

A tip provided by an Oregon county to law enforcement led law enforcement officers to be looking for their vehicle. An Idaho State Police trooper stopped the vehicle near milepost 39, and a probable cause search yielded multiple bags of meth hidden in various locations.

Osorio, who police say initially gave a fake name for Villalobos-Galdamez, is being held on a $75,000 bond, while Villalobos-Galdamez is being held on a $1 million bond.