2 from Hansen killed in crash near Bellevue

BELLEVUE — Two people from Hansen were killed Saturday in a head-on crash on Idaho Highway 75.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the crash at 2:33 p.m. at milepost 110, about a mile south of Bellevue.

Crash scene investigation determined that Dalmiro R. Alvarez, 74 of Hansen, was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Passat south on Idaho 75 with passenger Ann G. Alvarez, 78 of Hansen. For unknown reasons the Passat crossed into the northbound lane and hit a northbound 2020 Toyota 4Runner.

The 4Runner was driven by Mark W. Mathys, 52 of Wheaton, Illinois, with passengers Dennis Dombrowski, 78 of New Lenox, Illinois, and Denielle P. Mathys, 50 of Wheaton, Illinois.

Ann Alvarez died as a result of her injuries at the crash scene, the sheriff's office said. Dalmiro Alvarez was taken by ambulance to St. Lukes Wood River Medical Center, where he later died.

The occupants of the Toyota 4Runner were all taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Wood River. Dombrowski and Danielle Mathys were later flown to a Boise hospital and Mark Mathys was released from St. Luke's Wood River.

All involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.

