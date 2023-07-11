Two fatal crashes occurred in Twin Falls County over the weekend, police say.

On Saturday, 37-year-old Warren Snook of Twin Falls drove off the right shoulder of the road at 7:43 p.m. while southbound on the 400 block of Grandview Drive in Twin Falls, according to the Idaho State Police.

He overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder of the road and the Chevrolet Malibu he was driving rolled and came to rest in a field.

Snook died at the scene, the ISP said, and he was wearing a seatbelt.

On Sunday night, another single-vehicle crash occurred, this one at 9:56 p.m. at U.S. Highway 30 and North Road near Buhl.

A 52-year-old Buhl man was westbound on U.S. 30 in a Dodge Ram 3500 when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled, the ISP said. The vehicle came to rest approximately 20 feet off the roadway.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the ISP said, and the roadway was blocked for more than three hours.

The Idaho State Police continues to investigate both crashes.

