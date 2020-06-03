2 die in murder-suicide in Kimberly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KIMBERLY — Police say a local mother killed her 5-year-old son and then herself early on Memorial Day.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry has yet to release a statement. The mother and son have family members in the area, he said.

The woman's boyfriend had been camping and cut his trip short when he became worried about the woman, Perry said. The man arrived at about 1:30 a.m. May 24 to find the two deceased at their home in the 200 block of Center Street East in Kimberly.

Both died of a single gunshot wound, he said. The mother's wound was self-inflicted.

Perry told the Times-News on Wednesday that his department has been working the case since it happened but had not made a public announcement.

Kimberly police are still investigating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 17 Angry 3