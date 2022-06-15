 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2 Burley men charged with murder

  • 0
Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — Last Tuesday, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of 1st-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to deliver marijuana. 

Antonio Jacob Gallegos

Gallegos

The men were arrested in connection with the May death of Carl Yager, 48. Jerome County Sheriff's Office responded to St. Luke's Jerome on May 18 after an adult male was brought to the hospital with injuries after being shot. Yager died later.

Reyes Ruben Duran

Duran

During the investigation, more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana were seized, according to a press release from Sheriff George Oppedyk. 

The Idaho State Police, FBI, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Police Department, and the Mini Cassia Drug Task Force all assisted the Jerome County Sheriff's Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BASE jumper injured in accident

BASE jumper injured in accident

TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured Friday after his parachute became entangled jumping from the Perrine Bridge, the Twin Falls County Sher…

Idaho view: Idaho is running out of qualified teachers

Idaho view: Idaho is running out of qualified teachers

Opinion: It’s getting tougher to find qualified teachers willing to work in Idaho. Not that anyone should be surprised. In its survey of more than 90 Idaho school districts, the Idaho State Board of Education found more than 700 teacher vacancies went unfilled by people who had earned a teaching certificate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil police find remains in Amazon, suspects confess in search for U.K. men

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News