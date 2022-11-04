 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old man from American Falls dies in rollover crash near Burley

BURLEY — An 18-year-old man died early Friday morning when the pickup truck he was driving left the interstate and rolled into the median, police say.

Dylan Merrit, of American Falls was eastbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 at 2:30 a.m. at milepost 206.5 on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County. Merrit's pickup left the roadway and he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to crash, the Idaho State Police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

One lane of I-84 was blocked for about three hours. The ISP is investigating the crash. 

