17 people safe after boat accident at Thousand Springs

HAGERMAN — Seventeen people safely escaped a boat that sank Saturday evening on the Snake River.

The operator of a 22-foot Centurion ski boat was coming toward the docks at Thousand Springs Resort at about 5:45 p.m. when the wake came up over the boat and all 17 people on board landed in the water, according to a statement from Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart.

The incident was reported by a Thousand Springs employee and deputies responded.

All 17 people were safe on shore by the time first responders arrived, Stewart said. The boat sunk and is at the bottom of the river.

Twin Falls deputies and search and rescue will be joined by the Cassia County Search and Rescue dive team Sunday in attempting to retrieve the boat.

