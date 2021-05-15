14 more elk trapped in Magic Valley and moved to Stanley area

Thompson said despite experience from last fall and a more efficient operation, biologists were up against elk who had other things in mind.

“The problem we had this spring was the elk had dispersed,” Thompson said. “They were coming off winter range, and we could monitor their locations by radio collars that were on a few animals. We knew they were starting to come back on to summer range, but in the last two weeks they went from herded up to very dispersed. It was hard for the helicopter to find a group of elk that they could bring toward the trap.”

Thompson said biologists are pleased with the translocation of 30 elk between the fall and spring operations and with an added 60 other elk removed from the population with sharpshooters last summer, “we feel that the herd is much more manageable in terms of reducing depredation on the crops out there.”

“The trap has been taken down now. We’re done with elk trapping,” Thompson said.

White said the spring operation learned from last fall’s mistakes.