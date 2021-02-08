 Skip to main content
12 Magic Valley organizations receive grants from First Federal
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club

Employee Lauryn Quigley works with the kids Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Quigley is a new hire due to more demands at the club.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The First Federal Foundation announced it has granted more than $40,000 in donations to 12 local organizations and charities in its latest round of funding.

In 2003, First Federal Bank established the First Federal Foundation. The mission of the charitable foundation is to serve the needs of its communities by actively seeking community development opportunities to support educational, civic, health, human services, social, and cultural organizations that address these objectives.

The Foundation offers two grant cycles annually and names recipients in August and December of each year. Grants are then funded in September and January. In 2020, the Foundation awarded a total of $84,000, with individual amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each. During this latest cycle, 22 grant applications were received, and 12 were awarded.

“Since the Foundation was established, we’ve granted more than a million dollars to Magic Valley organizations and charities,” said Foundation President Lori Ward. “First Federal has grown with this community for more than a century and we are committed to caring for and giving back to our friends and neighbors.”

The grant recipients are:

  • Anythings Pawsable Foundation for a cat spay and neuter project for city of Jerome
  • Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley for iPads for kindergarten Coding and STEM program
  • Buhl Family Network for front entry door, window weather stripping, security camera, shelving, lighting projects
  • City of Murtaugh for construction of two dugouts on baseball field in Murtaugh
  • CSI Office on Aging for phone system for new office location at Twin Falls County West building
  • Family Health Services for 12 adult manikins, 12 infant manikins, face shields and lung bags for CPR classes
  • Filer Senior Haven, Inc. for flooring repair in kitchen
  • Mountain View Christian Food Pantry for a commercial freezer
  • Mustard Seed Ministries for diapers
  • Orton Botanical Garden for self-guided tour booklet, signs, weather proof box
  • Simply Hope Family Outreach for 8-foot tables, sign, folding chairs, laptop
  • Valley House Coalition for two industrial washer and dryer sets
