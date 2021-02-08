12 Magic Valley organizations receive grants from First Federal

TWIN FALLS — The First Federal Foundation announced it has granted more than $40,000 in donations to 12 local organizations and charities in its latest round of funding.

In 2003, First Federal Bank established the First Federal Foundation. The mission of the charitable foundation is to serve the needs of its communities by actively seeking community development opportunities to support educational, civic, health, human services, social, and cultural organizations that address these objectives.

The Foundation offers two grant cycles annually and names recipients in August and December of each year. Grants are then funded in September and January. In 2020, the Foundation awarded a total of $84,000, with individual amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each. During this latest cycle, 22 grant applications were received, and 12 were awarded.

“Since the Foundation was established, we’ve granted more than a million dollars to Magic Valley organizations and charities,” said Foundation President Lori Ward. “First Federal has grown with this community for more than a century and we are committed to caring for and giving back to our friends and neighbors.”

The grant recipients are: