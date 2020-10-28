116 years of delivering local news

TWIN FALLS — In one form or another, the Times-News has continuously provided news coverage of the Magic Valley for 116 years. On Wednesday, the newspaper — which started as two fierce competitors in 1904 and 1905 — starts its 117th year of publication.

The first order of business for the young newspaper was to promote the Twin Falls Irrigation Tract, which, at the time, had not come to fruition. The Snake River was dammed at Milner and released in early March 1905, filling the main canal with lifegiving water.

Editors O.H. Barber and Charles P. Diehl, both of Salt Lake City, printed 1,000 copies of the regular press run of the Twin Falls News and another 8,000 copies for the Twin Falls Investment Co. — which owned stock in the newspaper — to promote the tract and new town, named for a double waterfall on the river.

A few months later, Wilbur S. Hill started the Twin Falls Times, just a few blocks from the News on Main Avenue.

Each newspaper cost $2 a year.

In 1906, Diehl, a college acquaintance of photographer Clarence E. Bisbee, talked the young Nebraskan into moving to Twin Falls in order to document the progress that was soon to come.

