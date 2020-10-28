116 years of delivering local news

TWIN FALLS — In one form or another, the Times-News has continuously provided news coverage of the Magic Valley for 116 years. On Wednesday, the newspaper — which started as two fierce competitors in 1904 and 1905 — starts its 117th year of publication.
The first order of business for the young newspaper was to promote the Twin Falls Irrigation Tract, which, at the time, had not come to fruition. The Snake River was dammed at Milner and released in early March 1905, filling the main canal with lifegiving water.
Editors O.H. Barber and Charles P. Diehl, both of Salt Lake City, printed 1,000 copies of the regular press run of the Twin Falls News and another 8,000 copies for the Twin Falls Investment Co. — which owned stock in the newspaper — to promote the tract and new town, named for a double waterfall on the river.
A few months later, Wilbur S. Hill started the Twin Falls Times, just a few blocks from the News on Main Avenue.
Each newspaper cost $2 a year.
In 1906, Diehl, a college acquaintance of photographer Clarence E. Bisbee, talked the young Nebraskan into moving to Twin Falls in order to document the progress that was soon to come.
Throughout the early years, the newspapers were well invested in the valley; Roland S. Tofflemire, publisher of the Twin Falls News and owner of the Twin Falls Times, coined the term “Magic Valley” in 1937.
Under Tofflemire, the two newspapers consolidated after four decades of competition to form the Times-News, which printed its “first” edition Feb. 16, 1942.
When they moved to a new building in 1945, the newspaper bought the old building, which still stands just off Second Avenue on Gooding Street West. The building still bears the newspaper’s name on the facade, along with the Masonic symbol of the square and compasses.
The newspaper moved in 1970 to its current location at Second Avenue and Fairfield Street West. Other changes came to the Times-News during the 1970s: William Howard became general manager. Kelder and Al Westergren, who had worked at the paper since 1928, retired in 1974.
Howard left the newspaper in 1989 and managing editor Stephen Hartgen became publisher.
In 1993, a bureau was opened in Mini-Cassia, and, in 1997, the Times-News went online as Magicvalley.com. Lee Enterprises bought the Times-News in 2002.
From the Publisher: Producing our 'Daily Miracle'
The process of publishing a daily newspaper is truly remarkable when you look at all the work and coordination it requires from staff with many different skill sets within the company, and the whole process is driven by a strict set of deadlines that reset once each edition hits the streets.
The attention to detail and the commitment by each member of our team results in the amazing feat of producing a brand new tangible product every day. If you think of the hundreds, if not thousands of pieces of content, advertising and information in each edition, it truly is a daily miracle to look at what we produce.
We rely on collecting this information from numerous resources across our market, whether news sources or our advertising partners, to accurately share what the community has told us is important to them.
When you look closely at every role in our operation, it’s clear that each one depends on cooperation and coordination from multiple departments.
In advertising, this means gathering information from our partners and working with our design teams, finance teams, layout teams and many more to ensure that every advertisement is built, run and billed correctly. In the newsroom, it means incorporating information from our stories and working with page design teams to polish each news and feature article in terms of both content and layout.
Once the content is ready, the great hand-off begins. The skilled pressroom staff work hard to ensure the press is running optimally to get each paper printed. The product is then packaged by the mailroom with inserts and bundled for circulation. From there, the multitude of carriers we work with make sure each copy gets delivered on time, covering hundreds of square miles each day.
—Matt Sandberg, Times-News and Elko Daily Free Press Publisher
From the Editor: Constants in a world of change
In the 7½ years I’ve been at the Times-News, there are few constants. One of those constants is change. But a few things have stayed the same, like the hum of the press and Jerry Johns managing it. Chief Photographer Drew Nash has been with the paper for about 10 years. He and I sat down with Johns and found out we didn’t know as much as we thought about how the press works. Johns told us of some of the highs and lows of the past 34 years at the paper.
Over the years, through all the changes, people are always blown away by the number of people and the amount of collaboration it takes to print the paper every day, he said.
“They think all we do is push that button and boom, it appears.”
But that notion couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Today in the world of technology, anything that’s been around for more than five years is considered old. While parts and pieces of new technology have been added to and or taken away from the press over the past 50 years, the press itself has changed very little. We now use soy-based ink instead of petroleum-based, and there’s less paper waste today, making the production more eco-friendly than in the past.
But getting the paper to the press has changed dramatically, Johns said. When his career began, composers literally cut and pasted copy with knives and glue to put the stories and headlines in the right place for each page. A negative was made for each page and then it was printed onto a plate.
“Technology changes almost daily,” Johns said. “It’s fun to try to keep up.”
Now the page is built on computer screens, then printed directly onto the aluminum plates. It’s a highly automated system.
But printing the paper itself?
“It’s all done by hand,” Johns said.
Working on the press, knowing how to calibrate colors, knowing all the parts and how they work together is becoming a lost art, he said. Newspapers like the Times-News still need people who know how to operate the press. Often, skilled press employees move from states away to take a job. New employees go through weeks of training.
It can be a dangerous job, with hundreds of moving parts.
Humans and machines work cooperatively, which requires ultimate precision and attention to detail.
“It can take your life if you’re not careful,” Johns said.
Just once in Johns’ career has the paper been printed off-site. There was a power outage that lasted into the night, forcing the paper to be printed in Idaho Falls and trucked back to the Magic Valley.
And the notorious “Stop the presses!” has been uttered just a handful of times— the most memorable time was for a close, hotly contested local election result. Another was for an execution. Everyone thought there would be a stay, but it never came, Johns said.
One of the draws of journalism and a perk of the job is learning constantly every day. With each interview and every story, reporters and editors learn a little bit more about our world. It’s the same for those who print and produce the paper, Johns said.
After our interview, I’m even more proud to work at the Times-News. Digital content is inevitable. I love the ease of pulling up breaking news stories on my phone or laptop. But there’s something that will always be comforting about seeing words on a page of newsprint and feeling a paper in hand.
—Alison Gene Smith, Editor
From the Photographer: Printing the first draft of history
Growing up, my father always read the paper. It was one of the first things he’d do after getting home from work. Plopping down into his overstuffed armchair, he chipped away at the daily news.
That tradition followed me into adulthood.
After brewing a pot of coffee in the morning, I head outside and grab the newspaper, which is delivered to my doorstep. Granted, I usually have a pretty good idea of what will be in there since I work in the newsroom, but I’m always excited to see our photos in print.
Sipping on delicious Peruvian coffee and reading the sports section feels like a slice of heaven these days.
I also enjoy catching up on local football games and the latest city council meeting. Finding out about the latest new eatery opening up is always a plus as well.
Entertainment is only one side of the coin though. I also chose print for a profession.
I began my career in newspapers while still a kid with a camera.
I started shooting photos for the Post Register in Idaho Falls back in 1998. They had a section called “Attitude” comprised of feature stories and photos by high school students. They’d give me a few rolls of Fujicolor Press 800 and an assignment or two, along with some encouraging words. I recall shooting for an article about kids with car phones as one of my first assignments.
Hanging out with the photographers at the paper was a thrill.
Among the pros talking shop, I’d just listen. They’d complain about mercury vapor messing with their color balance, or the time a drunken driver hit a power pole outside the office. It was the only time the paper didn’t go to press, they said.
If the newspaper had a human form, I think the press would be its heart.
Covering this project has been a real honor. I’ll admit, I didn’t know a lot of the names in the pressroom before this endeavor. It has been eye-opening to watch the press guys run up ladders making adjustments and shift leads “jogging” papers. Making the paper is an art form.
It takes multiple departments working together to make our little “daily miracle,” but in my mind, the production crews are truly the unsung heroes. The next time you see a newspaper, give it a read. A lot of passion goes into print.
—Drew Nash, Chief Photographer
VIDEO: The Daily Miracle
Chief photographer Drew Nash spent a day in the press room, covering what it takes to create 'the daily miracle'.
