101-year-old Kimberly woman saddened by guitar theft

KIMBERLY – Willie Kinsey has been strumming for most of her 101-year life.

Most people would never guess she’s a centenarian. She stays active, living by herself in a large home south of Kimberly. She drives her vehicle and bakes bread weekly. And she definitely enjoys playing the guitar.

But she feels like some of that vigor got taken away earlier this month when she found someone had entered a patio door and stole her two prize instruments.

“They were beautiful guitars,” Kinsey said. They were hard-to-find Yamaki guitars, and she owned them for about 50 years, playing countless songs.

“I’ve had to replace the strings a lot of times,” she said.

Now they are gone.

The guitars are worth some money, she said, but that isn’t the reason she loves them. It’s all the memories she’s had while clutching them, as she played and sang at events including weddings and funerals. Even at 101 years old, she regularly jams with the Gem State Fiddlers.

“My grandma lives for her music,” said granddaughter Jenny Fuller. “It's what keeps her going.”

Fuller posted on social media to ask people to be on the lookout for the guitars. About 250 people shared the post on Facebook.

Kinsey has lots of loved ones, and a grandson and a nephew have purchased replacement guitars, including a fancy Paul Reed Smith instrument with an inlaid fretboard. They are great guitars, but she still misses the familiar feel of the Yamakis she spent decades with.

Her love of guitars dates back to when she was 10 years old, when a man came by her house selling a guitar.

"I had no idea my mom could play guitar. She picked it up and starting playing the hula love song," she said. "I fell for it right then and there — my lifetime goal was to learn to play and sing the hula love song."

Her mother bought the guitar for Kinsey and with a few tips from Mom and an instruction manual, she learned how to play.

She later owned a brand-new Gibson guitar purchased by her father. "They are a classic," Kinsey said. "I thought I had the world by the tail.

The Yamaki guitars were purchased when "one day I was going to go to town and buy the best guitar I could find," she said. "I went to the Music Center and I couldn't make up my mind. ... I ended up buying them both."

Although they were expensive, she never regretted it.

Kinsey, who has seven grandchildren, grew up on the same piece of land she now lives, the site of the family ranch, although a fire claimed the first house she lived in. She’s ridden a lot of horses, sustaining a few broken bones in the process.

She hasn’t met many centenarians, with the exception of Dorothy Custer, who also grew up south of Twin Falls.

“I’ve known her all my life,” Kinsey said.

Dorothy Custer, 'Idaho's Grandma,' Dies at 103 On her 103rd birthday, Custer rode in a hot air balloon. She made a tandem BASE jump when she turned 102. And she rode the zip line in the Snake River Canyon for her 101st birthday.

Custer, a musician and entertainer, was somewhat of a celebrity in southern Idaho and twice appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. She died at 103 years old in 2015.

Custer is famously known for BASE jumping from the Perrine Bridge on her 102nd birthday, but Kinsey isn't inclined to do that as part of her birthday celebration next year.

“I’m not jumping off a bridge,” Kinsey said. “I’m scared of heights.”

And as for the secret of reaching 101 years old, Kinsey said “I think music has a lot to do with it.”

That, and never drinking or smoking, she said.