100 YEARS AGO: Twin Falls County led the state in automobile licenses

From the April 16, 1920, Twin Falls Chronicle:

AUTO DEALERS NAME OFFICERS

TWIN FALLS — Idaho made wonderful development in the use of autos in recent years — the number of licenses in the state far exceeded those of Utah.

Twin Falls County led in licensed vehicles in Idaho.

Auto dealers and members of kindred industries were invited to assemble to elect officers whose duty it would be at all times to work for the upbuilding of the industry in Twin Falls.

Plans were to make the organization a permanent affair. The Twin Falls organization promised to be the most important in the state and its influence would become evident when the Legislature took up matters affecting roads and traffic.

