100 YEARS AGO: The Order of Elks decides to scale down its new lodge

From the Twin Falls Daily Times: April 17, 1920

ELKS WILL RAISE 2-STORY LODGE BUILDING IMMEDIATELY

TWIN FALLS — Citing the high cost of materials, the local Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks announced the organization had ditched plans to build a five-story building — already under construction — at Shoshone Street and Second Avenue North.

Instead, members of the Elks opted for a two-story building to house their lodge.

The club planned to rent out the first floor and basement for commercial purposes. The second story was reserved for BPOE business.

The cost to build the scaled-down version of the Elk Lodge was estimated at $110,000, compared with the original $300,000 plans. The club had $95,000 saved in its coffers.

The club planned to add three or four more stories when the need arose but wanted to have the first two stories in place by the end of the summer in 1920.

