100 YEARS AGO: Lawyers complain about all-woman jury
100 YEARS AGO: Lawyers complain about all-woman jury

100 YEARS AGO

The Twin Falls County Courthouse is seen in this early Clarence E. Bisbee photo.

 Mychel Matthews

From the April 15, 1920, Twin Falls Daily Times:

WOMAN JURY IS ILLEGAL SAYS MILLS

TWIN FALLS — Defense Attorney Homer C. Mills filed a complaint asking Probate Judge O.P. Duvall to set aside the previous day’s verdict in the cohabitation charge against Elsie Hidner and W.H. Shriver. The jury consisted of prominent Twin Falls women.

Mills’ complaint asked for a retrial, saying that women in Idaho cannot act as jurors unless a special act is passed by the legislature.

Duvall said the Idaho statute did not specify whether women could or could not act as jurors and that he would consider a retrial.

Witnesses testified that  Shriver and Hidner were living together in the Corcoran Rooms in Twin Falls and that they had registered as man and wife.

Shriver's legal wife pressed the original cohabitation charges against Shriver and Hidner.

