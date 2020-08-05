1 sent to hospital after crash north of Gooding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GOODING — A woman from Shoshone was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash north of Gooding, Idaho State Police said.

Jordan R. Eden, 26, was driving north on Idaho Highway 46 at about 4 p.m. in a 2010 Chrysler van when she hit the back of a trailer that was turning on 1500 East, ISP said.

The trailer was being pulled by a 1995 Dodge R2500 pickup driven by Louis J. Leguineche, 69, of Gooding.

The northbound lanes of Idaho 46 were blocked for about an hour and twenty minutes.

Eden was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. She was not wearing a seat belt, ISP said. Leguineche was wearing a seat belt.

