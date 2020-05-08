1 juvenile dead, 3 other people sent to hospital after crash near Hollister

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOLLISTER — A Twin Falls County crash killed a juvenile and sent three other people to the hospital Thursday afternoon, Idaho State Police said Friday.

The crash at 2400 North and 2700 East, east of Hollister, happened at about 3:45 p.m. and closed the road for about four hours, ISP said.

Maria Maya Rosas, 34, of Twin Falls, was driving east on 2400 North in a 2006 Dodge Caravan with passenger Joel Sierra Garcia, 30, of Twin Falls, and two juvenile passengers. Eduardo Garnica, 34, of Paul, was driving south on 2700 East in a 1990 Kenworth straight truck loaded with agricultural materials. The vehicles collided in the intersection, with the front of the Kenworth striking the driver side of the Dodge, ISP said. Both vehicles came to rest off of the roadway at the southeast corner of the intersection.

Rosas, Garcia and one juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. The other juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Salmon Tract Fire Department and Filer QRU.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

