1 injured after semi hits hill and overturns
1 injured after semi hits hill and overturns

MALTA — One person from Oregon was injured when his semi left Interstate 84, crashed into a hill and overturned just after noon Sunday.

Nikolay Filipyev, 50, of Portland, Oregon, was driving west near milepost 256, just west of the Cassia-Oneida county line, in a 2016 Volvo semi towing a single trailer, Idaho State Police said.

Filipyev failed to negotiate a curve, and the truck drove off the shoulder, through the fence, struck a hillside and overturned.

Filipyev was flown Porteuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

