breaking top story

1 injured, 5 displaced in Gooding fire

Gooding Fire

One person was injured in a Gooding house fire early Wednesday.

 Gooding Fire District

GOODING — One person was injured and a two adults and three children lost their home in a fire early Wednesday.

The Gooding Fire District responded to the structure fire and found the home fully engulfed and with people inside. All residents were able to get out, but one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns.

Two adults and three children lost everything in the blaze, the fire district said on Facebook.

Gooding firefighters were assisted by the Wendell, Hagerman and Shoshone fire departments, the Gooding Police Department, Gooding County EMS and the Idaho State Fire Marshals Office.

Anyone who want to assist the displaced family is asked to call the Gooding Fire District at 208-539-9633.

