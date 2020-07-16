1 displaced by Twin Falls house fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A bathroom exhaust fan caused a fire in a Twin Falls home Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Diamond Avenue at 11:15 p.m., the department said Thursday morning.

A woman in the home was able to get out and report the fire. A Twin Falls police officer was also on the scene and reported flames coming from the roof before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters confirmed no one else was in the building and got the fire under control by 11:32 p.m.

The resident will be staying with relatives until repairs are made to the home, the department said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an exhaust fan in a bathroom that overheated or had an electrical short. There were no smoke detectors inside the residence.

Three fire engines and a brush-fire truck with the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the fire, as well as Magic Valley Paramedics and officers with the Twin Falls Police Department.

The Twin Falls Fire Department said residents should ensure homes are equipped with smoke detectors, which should have their batteries replaced regularly and be checked at least once each month.

