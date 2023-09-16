One driver died after two semi-trucks collided early Friday morning on Interstate 84 west of Burley.

A 2016 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by a 43-year-old male from Denver, Colorado, was westbound at about 2 a.m. at milepost 200 and crossed into the eastbound lanes, where he struck a 2018 Volvo semi-truck, driven by a 53-year-old male from Burbank, Illinois, police say.

The driver of the Freightliner died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Volvo and his passenger, a 48-year-old male, of Chicago, Illinois, were transported to local hospitals by ground ambulance.

The driver of the Volvo was wearing his seatbelt.

Lanes were closed for hours, and reopened Monday evening.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.