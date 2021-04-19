1 dead in Twin Falls house fire

TWIN FALLS — One person died in a downtown house fire late Saturday or early Sunday, officials said Monday.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was called to a reported residential structure fire at about midnight in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue North.

On arrival, firefighters found one of the front rooms of the house fully engulfed in flames. A neighbor reported to firefighters that there may be someone inside the structure.

Firefighters immediately began searching for occupants and found one person unconscious. Firefighters and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Engine crews continued to fight fire and were able to knock down and extinguish the fire at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The fire remains under investigation and the Twin Falls Fire Department will release more information as it becomes available. The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

