1 dead after US 93 crash in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS — One person died and two people were taken to hospitals after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Twin Falls County.

At 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 3700 North and U.S. 93.

Troopers determined a 43-year-old man from Twin Falls was eastbound on 3700 North in a 2004 GMC Sierra. A 40-year-old man from Jerome was northbound on U.S. 93 in a 2019 Peterbilt semi pulling a tank trailer. A 31-year-old man from Jerome was southbound on U.S. 93 in a 2008 Ford F-450, stopped in the left turn lane to turn eastbound on 3700 North.

The GMC failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection, where it was struck by the Peterbilt. The GMC then struck the Ford, and both vehicles came to rest in the intersection. The Peterbilt came to rest on the right shoulder.

The driver of the GMC was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital. A 43-year-old male passenger in the GMC succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Peterbilt was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

All drivers of the vehicles were wearing their seat belts; the passenger in the GMC was not.

The roadway was blocked for about nine hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0