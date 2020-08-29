 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead after head-on crash in Shoshone
0 comments
breaking top story

1 dead after head-on crash in Shoshone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency ambulance crash

SHOSHONE — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a Friday evening crash in Shoshone.

Jade M. Norton, 29, of Boise, was going east on U.S. Highway 26 in a 2006 Pontiac G6 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Peterbuilt semi-truck head-on, Idaho State Police said. The truck was driven by Dylan R. Geer, 22, of Wendell.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection with Grape Street.

Norton and passenger Deborah Woosley, 54 of Boise, were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Woosley died.

A juvenile passenger in the Pontiac was taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Both Norton and Woosley were wearing seat belts, ISP said. Greer was not wearing a seat belt.

All lanes of travel were blocked for about three hours and only one lane was open for about two more hours.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Obituary: Robert Aja, Sr.
Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Aja, Sr.

HAGERMAN — Robert Aja, Sr., 88 years old, was born April 19, 1932 in Drake, Arizona, and died August 19, 2020 at his home in Hagerman, Idaho. …

+3
UPDATE: Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus
Politics

UPDATE: Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

  • Updated

Angry spectators who couldn't get into the Idaho House of Representatives for a special session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic Monday shattered a glass door and rushed into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus, including at least one person carrying an assault-style weapon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News