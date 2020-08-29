1 dead after head-on crash in Shoshone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a Friday evening crash in Shoshone.

Jade M. Norton, 29, of Boise, was going east on U.S. Highway 26 in a 2006 Pontiac G6 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Peterbuilt semi-truck head-on, Idaho State Police said. The truck was driven by Dylan R. Geer, 22, of Wendell.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection with Grape Street.

Norton and passenger Deborah Woosley, 54 of Boise, were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Woosley died.

A juvenile passenger in the Pontiac was taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Both Norton and Woosley were wearing seat belts, ISP said. Greer was not wearing a seat belt.

All lanes of travel were blocked for about three hours and only one lane was open for about two more hours.

