1 dead after car goes over canyon rim
Canyon rim recovery
Magic Valley Paramedics

TWIN FALLS — One person died Saturday night when a car went over the Snake River Canyon Rim, just east of Sportsman’s Warehouse, Magic Valley Paramedics said in a statement Sunday.

The Twin Falls Fire Department and Twin Falls were initially called to the area about 6:15 p.m. The Special Operations Rescue Team, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue also responded.

The Air St Luke’s helicopter landed and determined there was one fatality with no other passengers involved. The Magic Valley Paramedics SORT team, fire department, and search and rescue set up a group of teams to deploy into the canyon to recover the victim.

Air St Luke’s shuttled extrication equipment and personnel while the SORT team members rappelled over the edge of the canyon, the statement said. Together, the team brought the victim out of the canyon.

All personnel was out of the canyon around 9 p.m.

“Our condolences go to the family and friends of the victim,” Magic Valley Paramedics said in the statement.

The victim’s name was not released by Sunday evening.

Canyon vehicle recovery

