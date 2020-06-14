1 dead, 4 injured after head-on crash near Shoshone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — A Dietrich woman died and four others were injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 93.

According to the Idaho State Police, Blake A. Dalton, 26, of Caldwell, was driving a pickup truck north at about 5 p.m. near milepost 72, south of Shoshone. Mekala Bingham, 29, of Dietrich, was driving south in a Toyota Sienna. Dalton crossed the center line and hit Bingham head-on, ISP said in a statement.

Bingham died from her injuries at the scene of the crash while Dalton was flown by Air St. Luke's to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

A passenger in Bingham's vehicle, Hank R. Bingham, 33, of Dietrich, was taken by Lincoln EMS to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Bingham was also driving two juvenile passengers. One was flown by Lifeflight Network to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The second was driven by private vehicle to St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center.

All occupants were wearing seat belts.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Shoshone Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding County EMS, Lincoln County EMS and the Idaho Department of Transportation.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 8 Angry 0