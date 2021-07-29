1 dead, 3 injured in Jerome crash

JEROME — One woman died and three people were injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Lincoln Avenue.

Idaho State Police said Esmerelda Barrera-Hernandez, 44, of Jerome, was traveling north on South Lincoln Avenue in a Nissan Altima. His car crossed into the southbound lane south of Nez Perce Avenue and hit a Nissan Versa driven by Saulo Cruz, 26, of Veracruz, Mexico.

Cruz's Versa was then also hit by a Chevrolet pickup driven by Jesus Baca, 53, of San Antonio, Texas.

Barrera-Hernandez was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Cruz was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His front passenger, Mirna Cruz-Rosas, 42 of Jerome, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash. A juvenile passenger in Cruz's vehicle was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Barerra-Hernandez and the occupants of Cruz's vehicle were not wearing seat belts, ISP said.

Baca was wearing his seat belt and was not taken to a hospital.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome Police Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, and the Jerome Fire Department.

