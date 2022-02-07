1 dead, 3 injured after Golf Course Road crash in Jerome County

JEROME — A head-on crash on Golf Course Road in Jerome County killed a 19-year-old man from Twin Falls and sent three other people to the hospital Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at 8:04 p.m. at 750 Golf Course Road, just east of 100 East.

A juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger were westbound at a high speed on Golf Course Road in a 2014 Ford Focus.

A 21-year-old Twin Falls woman was going east on the road in a 2000 Toyota Camry with the 19-year-old in a passenger seat.

The Ford crossed over a double solid yellow line and collided with the Toyota, ISP said.

Both the driver and passenger of the Ford were wearing their seat belts and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing her seat belt and was also taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Toyota's passenger was wearing his seat belt and was flown to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

Both lanes of Golf Course Road were blocked for about four hours. Traffic was diverted on 100 East and Silver Beach Road during this time. All lanes are back open.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome City Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

