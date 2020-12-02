1,001 Idahoans have died from COVID-19, but Magic Valley COVID-19 cases might be slowing down

The declines are similar across all of the Magic Valley except for Camas County — which is experiencing almost no new cases — and Blaine County, where case numbers are down, but not as steeply.

If the numbers are accurate, they’d represent the biggest decrease in Magic Valley cases since April and a return to early-October infection levels — which still brought significant stress to south-central Idaho medical facilities.

New cases are likely down, but they might not be down as dramatically as they appear. Based on the last several months of local data, a 50% decrease in one week would be a major outlier. Since the July surge, the largest week-to-week decrease had been 30%.

“I would definitely not say that the number of cases that we’re seeing this week is reflective of our current situation,” South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said. “Testing was down over the weekend, and testing results are potentially delayed because staffing was also down because of the holiday.”

It’s not yet clear why the Magic Valley data shows a sharper decrease in cases than the rest of the state.