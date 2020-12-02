1,001 Idahoans have died from COVID-19, but Magic Valley COVID-19 cases might be slowing down

TWIN FALLS — This week’s new COVID-19 case numbers suggest a substantial improvement in infection rates — but it’s possible that the decrease in cases is partially due to Thanksgiving-related reporting delays.
And the positive sign comes on the same day as another grim milestone: Idaho has now had 1,001 people with the virus die, according to an analysis by the Idaho Statesman.
The state had a single-day record of 35 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The previous record was 31 deaths reported on Nov. 17.
Idaho’s case fatality rate is about 0.95%. As of Nov. 1, there had been 629 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide, which means the death toll has increased by 59.1% in a little more than a month.
Shorter-term numbers appear a little more promising, but the numbers could be misleading, health experts said.
Idaho saw a 10% decrease in COVID-19 cases from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1 compared to the previous seven days.
Based on the available numbers, Magic Valley COVID-19 cases decreased 50% during that window, going from 1,315 the week before to 657 during the most recent seven days. That 50% decrease comes on the heels of two consecutive weeks of 9% drops for new cases.
The declines are similar across all of the Magic Valley except for Camas County — which is experiencing almost no new cases — and Blaine County, where case numbers are down, but not as steeply.
If the numbers are accurate, they’d represent the biggest decrease in Magic Valley cases since April and a return to early-October infection levels — which still brought significant stress to south-central Idaho medical facilities.
New cases are likely down, but they might not be down as dramatically as they appear. Based on the last several months of local data, a 50% decrease in one week would be a major outlier. Since the July surge, the largest week-to-week decrease had been 30%.
“I would definitely not say that the number of cases that we’re seeing this week is reflective of our current situation,” South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said. “Testing was down over the weekend, and testing results are potentially delayed because staffing was also down because of the holiday.”
It’s not yet clear why the Magic Valley data shows a sharper decrease in cases than the rest of the state.
Idaho doctors have said they expect to see an increase in cases during the two-week window after Thanksgiving. The size of that increase will likely depend on how many people held large, in-person, indoor gatherings.
Many people in the Magic Valley had in-person Thanksgiving get-togethers.
“Our hotline had a slew of people calling in right after Thanksgiving, reporting that they’d just attended a gathering and somebody there had contracted COVID-19,” Bodily said.
Regardless of how accurate the Magic Valley infection numbers are right now, there are some positive signs at the Twin Falls hospital.
On Nov. 24, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 51 bedridden COVID-19 patients. That number was down to 30 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations tend to lag behind new cases by a week or two, so the hospital decrease isn’t necessarily correlated to a decrease in cases this week.
While there are some positive signs, holiday gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas still have the potential to cause serious issues for Magic Valley health care facilities and workers.
“I wish I could say, ‘Yes we’re doing better,’” Bodily said. “But unfortunately that’s not what we’re looking at right now.”
The Idaho Statesman's Rachel Roberts contributed to this report.
