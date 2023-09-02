FILER — The Twin Falls County Fair has finally arrived.

The aroma of funnel cakes fills the air, kids are screaming with laughter trying to find their next ride and some are sharing sweet corn on the cob.

What they don’t know is that the sweet corn on the cob they’re sharing was freshly picked earlier that morning.

Ricardo Lopez, 52, and Max Garcia, 64, both originally from Guanajuato, Michoacan, Mexico, arrive at Kauffman Farm in Filer at 7 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, from August to October, to pick corn off the stalk to deliver to the fair and throughout the Magic Valley.

The minute they get in the field, both Lopez and Garcia know the drill: Quickly check the corn, then pick and toss as quickly as they can.

It isn’t long before the tractor is filled with corn and the crop is sacked and ready to take to local markets.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years — almost half of my life,” Lopez told the Times-News. “It’s become relaxing to me when I work on the fields, like when we pick the corn or when I hear the cows munch on the grass, and I know that they’re eating.”

Kauffman Farm in Filer, owned and operated by Clark and Debbie Kauffman, has grown a variety of vegetables for the past 40 years. The Kauffmans have Garcia and Lopez pick produce such as jalapenos, radishes, pumpkins, corn and more to distribute to local markets.

Sometimes Lopez and Garcia will bring in family members to help with the load, depending on the season.

After delivering nine bags of corn to Simerly’s in Wendell on Tuesday, more fresh corn was ready for picking on Wednesday.

“After this, we’ve got 10 bags going to the fair this morning, 15 bags to Ridley’s in Jerome, (and) six to Ridley’s in Gooding,” Kauffman told the Times-News.

Kauffman was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives and announced he would not be running for reelection in November 2022. He had represented District 25 since 2012.

“He was a politician so he would leave us alone on the farm more with a lot of work. But the work isn’t ever heavy. I mean, I’ve been here for 25 years so it shows that I like what I do,” Lopez said.

With Kauffman home more, the workload isn’t as heavy as it used to be when it would result in late-night and early-morning shifts.

“There have been days in the past where I would work late nights and wouldn’t get home until midnight and then would go to sleep for a few hours and be back on the farm at 3 a.m.,” Lopez told the Times-News.

“I’m enjoying farmworking again without anybody calling me about issues,” Kauffman said. “They’ll tell me, ‘Boy, you’ve been smiling a lot lately.’”

The Twin Falls County Fair opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 11:55 p.m. Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. Doors will open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 — the last day of the fair. Fresh corn on the cob from the Kauffman Farm will be sold at the “Espicy” stand next to the Antique Building near the end of the fairgrounds.

For more information about the farm, go to kauffmanfarm.com.

