Do you like to eat? Climate change/global warming is being used to reduce our food supply by using “green farming” methods that largely eliminates fossil fuels because they create carbon dioxide (CO2). This practice failed in Sri Lanka that resulted in food shortages and famine. Note: CO2 is used by plants to produce the food we eat and the oxygen we breathe.

The climate change threat is a complete hoax to create fear to give up our liberties and destroy our agriculture and economy. The World Economic Forum's “Great Reset” and the United Nations Agenda 2030 climate change agendas are designed to control all human activity on the planet.

There is NO crisis from the use of fossil fuels that create CO2. Without gas, diesel and natural gas we can NOT produce our food. It is ludicrous that the small amount CO2 at 410 PPM can kill the planet. Even climate czar, globalist John Kerry admits that if we reached “net zero” CO2, we won't prevent global warming. China, India and Russia will continue to produce CO2. While we destroy our economy they will be building theirs on fossil fuels!

To illustrate, if the atmosphere of the earth is represented by a 100,000 seat football stadium, CO2 at 410 PPM would only occupy 41 seats. Other gases like methane would only occupy a few seats. Since the atmosphere is 80% Nitrogen, the use of nitrogen fertilizers, necessary for optimum crop production, add very little to that percentage.

The Biden Administration is planning to use the Security Exchange Commission to require agriculture producers to report their ESG emissions. This will bankrupt small and medium sized farms.

The bottom line is that globalists want to cause starvation to reduce the world's population and control all human activity. This climate change HOAX must be exposed and stopped.

Adrian Arp

Filer