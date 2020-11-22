 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kindness at its best: Elko girl feeds homeless on her birthday
0 comments

Kindness at its best: Elko girl feeds homeless on her birthday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annaleesia Callahan

Annaleesia Callahan, 12, stands next to boxes of Little Caesars pizzas purchased to feed the homeless on Nov. 12. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – When Annaleesia Callahan’s grandparents asked their granddaughter what she would like for her birthday, her answer surprised them when she said wanted to feed the homeless on her special day.

Instead of the latest video game or toy, Callahan, along with six family members, took 20 boxes of Little Caesars pizza to the homeless camp Sunday afternoon.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” said Callahan’s aunt, Callie Tregidga about her niece’s act of selflessness.

Along with the pizza, Callahan reached out to Shutters hotel for a donation of face soap, body soap, shampoo and toilet paper that were also handed out to the homeless.

Callahan, a fifth grader at Flag View Intermediate, never mentioned it was her birthday as she handed out the food and toiletries, but her family members proudly told everyone the reason they were there.

“We told them this was Annaleesia’s birthday and this is what she wanted to do,” Tregidga said. “Not once did she say it was her birthday.”

The response was positive. Callahan and her family heard many people say, “God bless and thank you!” Tregidga said.

“It wasn’t negative or uncomfortable, nothing like that,” Tregidga recounted. “They were happy to receive it, especially from her turning 12.”

The gesture also touched Callahan’s grandfather, who observed Callahan’s gift pulled the family together in a unique way.

“My dad, her grandfather, said last night after it was done, ‘That brought joy to my heart seeing all of our family come together and do this for Annaleesia.’” Tregidga recalled.

Upon seeing how many people were affected by Callahan’s birthday wish, Tregidga said she hoped other children and young adults would hear about Callahan’s story and become inspired to contribute to their community and make a difference.

“I feel like a lot more kids need to be aware there [are things they can do]. You can help out, you can do this,” she said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again
Local

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

  • Updated

The South Central Public Health District board declined Thursday to implement a mask mandate for the seven counties it covers as the number of deaths from COVID-19 rapidly increases in the area and local hospitals are preparing to ration care as the facilities overflow.

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales
Politics

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales

A request to rezoning land in Jackpot as an adult cannabis district comes before the Elko County Planning Commission on Thursday, but there is still competition for potential marijuana shops in the town on the Idaho-Nevada border.

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 22

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News