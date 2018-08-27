JEROME — George Oppedyk donned a sheriff’s badge just five months ago, but he already knows he will run for sheriff in 2020.
Jerome County Commissioners appointed Oppedyk in March after Sheriff Doug McFall retired. He’ll replace McFall through the end of McFall’s term in January 2021.
The 44-year-old Oppedyk has lived in the Magic Valley since he was a small child.
As a captain in the Jerome County Sheriff’s office, Oppedyk “got a good taste of (the sheriff’s responsibilities),” he said. “I didn’t walk into this blind.”
He said he’s learning to balance being supportive of his employees with doing what’s best for the public.
“It’s a lot of people pleasing,” he said with a laugh. “I feel fortunate the community is so supportive.”
One critical issue on his mind is how to enforce the law in the 4,000-acre Snake River Canyon Park north of the canyon rim and east of U.S. 93. He sends out deputies on weekends to “be seen and do a little bit of PR” at the park, a popular recreation site with ATV riders and shooting enthusiasts.
County commissioners and members of a park board are trying to establish a shooting range in the park while designating a gun-free zone in the park west of Shoshone Falls Road for the safety of other recreationists.
But for now, Oppedyk concentrates on making sure shooters are practicing safely.
“We make as many contacts as we can,” he said. “We don’t want to wait until someone gets shot.”
The park is notorious for stray bullets and littering.
“But most of the people out there — the 95 percent — are out to have a good time and are doing nothing wrong,” Oppedyk said.
But it’s the remaining 5 percent who bring in junk to shoot at, then leave it when they are done. Or they shoot carelessly.
“Those are the ones who need counseling,” he said.
Oppedyk is married to Jessica Oppedyk and they have one grown son, a graduate of the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
So far, he enjoys being the sheriff, he said.
The department is “headed in the right direction,” he said. “It’s all good so far.”
