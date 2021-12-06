Jerome Republican announces run for Idaho House seat

JEROME — A former vice chair of the Jerome County Republican Central Committee has announced his candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives in the 2022 election.

Jack Nelsen of Jerome, who served almost 20 years on the Jerome County Planning and Zoning Commission, spent a lot of time looking into water issues as a member of the Mid-Snake Water Commission. For Nelsen, recharging aquifers and maintaining the availability of water will be at the top of his priorities in the House, he said.

“First and foremost is water,” Nelsen said. “If you look, almost all the industry of the whole Magic Valley is directly related to our availability of water.”

Nelsen is part of a third-generation farm family and worked at his family-owned dairy while teaching night classes at the College of Southern Idaho for more than 20 years. He has been involved in music his whole life, teaching music at Wendell Public Schools for three years and directing the CSI Pep Band for nine years. He has served as a trustee on the College of Southern Idaho board since 2016.

Education is a priority for him, Nelsen said, citing recent Idaho Department of Education efforts to improve reading fluency from kindergarten to third grade.

"Getting kids reading will be a huge part of their whole life," he said.

Nelson also would like to help post-high school education by connecting more kids with college- and career-readiness programs.

“A lot of the pieces are there to do it,” Nelsen said, “but getting the pieces to work together is important.”

Nelsen stepped down from his position on the Jerome County Republican Central Committee. He will retain his seat on the CSI Board of Trustees.

Based on redistricting maps approved in November, Nelsen will be running for a seat in District 35, composed of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. There is still some uncertainty about which seat, as the Idaho Supreme Court will hear challenges to the redistricting maps beginning in January.

“As I’m aware right now it’s subject to a lot of change,” Nelsen said. “At the moment I think it looks like there’s an empty seat.”

Rep. Muffy Davis, a Democrat from Blaine County who has been in the House, was appointed last week to the county commission, creating a vacancy that will be filled by Gov. Brad Little for the next session.

