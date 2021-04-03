 Skip to main content
Jerome man killed when ratchet flies through windshield
Jerome man killed when ratchet flies through windshield

JEROME — A Jerome man died Friday evening when a ratchet from another vehicle flew through his windshield, hitting him and causing him to crash.

Javier Jimenez Negrete, 51, was eastbound on Interstate 84 in the construction zone near milepost 172 in a 2020 GMC Canyon, police said. The ratchet came from an unknown vehicle. After it hit him, Jimenez Negrete drove off the right shoulder into the median where the vehicle came to rest.

Jimenez Negrete died from his injuries at the scene.

He and his passengers, Anselma Martinez Vazquez, 45, and a juvenile, were all wearing seat belts.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Jerome Rural Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

