Jerome County Fair continues southern Idaho's fair season

Jerome County Fair is next in the lineup of southern Idaho fairs.

The fair will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday and runs through Aug. 13. Admission into the fair is free, though events will have their own tickets to purchase.

Jerome County Fair will offer events that will keep you busy all week — events you won’t want to miss. Its biggest events include the following:

  • Jerome County Fair Parade at 4 p.m. on Main Street in Jerome.
  • The PRCA ProRodeo at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors.
  • Live music with Nate Smith and Levi Blom begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25 for the pit and $15 for grandstand seating.
  • Octane Addictions Motocross will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children.

If you’re not up for the big events and want to enjoy the fair itself, it will have dairy shows, vendors and commercial exhibits, carnival rides, a dog show and classic fair food.

A full schedule of events can be found at jeromecountyfair.com where you can also buy tickets for the events.

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say.

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

TWIN FALLS — At first, graffiti-like painting discovered Tuesday morning along downtown’s Art Alley looked like a deliberate act of vandalism.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

