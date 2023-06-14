The Jehovah’s Witnesses annual global conference, a three-day event beginning Friday that includes some 6,000 conventions across the world, will stage a regional event at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The Idaho event, one of more than 700 conventions in 144 host cities in the United States, is expected to bring together about 4,000 delegates from Nevada, Oregon and other surrounding states, according to a news release.

This is the first year the Jehovah’s Witnesses have held their global conference in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide theme for 2023 is “Exercise Patience!”

“I look forward to the conventions every summer,” Taylor Duff of Twin Falls said in the release. Duff has been attending for 35 years. “They are so practical and uplifting and the feature film is always such a highlight for me.”

The regional convention will include six sessions to explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance. A baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session, and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the weekend.

“Patience is an incredible quality that many of us desire to display in our daily lives,” Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman Craig Scott said in the release. “Despite our good intentions, maintaining patience in the face of life’s many challenges can be a daily struggle. Spending three days exploring aspects of this quality will be very timely for all of us.”

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information, go online to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.