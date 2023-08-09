The Idaho Transportation Department has installed variable speed limit signs, similar to the one pictured in another construction zone in the state, to improve safety as crews continue work to widen Interstate 84 between the South Jerome and Twin Falls interchanges. The signs are controlled remotely, allowing ITD to lower speeds depending on construction activity along the interstate. The current posted speed limit is 70 mph. The signs will be removed upon completion of the project, estimated in fall 2025, according to ITD.