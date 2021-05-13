ITD asks for public input on US 93 expansion

JEROME — The Idaho Transportation Department is accepting comments from the public on the fourth and final expansion of U.S. Highway 93.

The state agency held an open house meeting at the Idaho Fish and Game Department facility in Jerome Wednesday where residents could learn more about the final design of the project. The department has also made the materials available online for people to review.

Project Manager Nathan Jerke said ITD began planning process to expand a 6-mile stretch of the highway from Interstate 84 to Idaho Highway 25 in the mid-2000s. But after the 2009 economic recession, the project was placed on hold and broken up into four smaller projects.

ITD has completed construction on two of the sections, and will expand a third section near 100 South next year. Work on this section is expected to start in February and wrap up by October.

Construction on the final section of the highway — which consists of a mile stretch near 300 South — will begin in spring 2024.

The expansion of this fourth section of highway is estimated to cost $10 million. The whole 6-mile stretch is estimated to cost $50 million. Jerke said funding from the federal government is covering 93% of total costs, while the state is covering the rest.

