ITD asks for public input on US 93 expansion

JEROME — The Idaho Transportation Department is accepting comments from the public on the fourth and final expansion of U.S. Highway 93.
The state agency held an open house meeting at the Idaho Fish and Game Department facility in Jerome Wednesday where residents could learn more about the final design of the project. The department has also made the materials available online for people to review.
Project Manager Nathan Jerke said ITD began planning process to expand a 6-mile stretch of the highway from Interstate 84 to Idaho Highway 25 in the mid-2000s. But after the 2009 economic recession, the project was placed on hold and broken up into four smaller projects.
ITD has completed construction on two of the sections, and will expand a third section near 100 South next year. Work on this section is expected to start in February and wrap up by October.
Construction on the final section of the highway — which consists of a mile stretch near 300 South — will begin in spring 2024.
The expansion of this fourth section of highway is estimated to cost $10 million. The whole 6-mile stretch is estimated to cost $50 million. Jerke said funding from the federal government is covering 93% of total costs, while the state is covering the rest.
After all the work is complete, this stretch of highway will consist of two through lanes in each direction, as well as left- and right-hand turn bays, 8-foot shoulders and a median.
Jerke said ITD pursued this project to address safety and capacity concerns on the highway. Prior to this, the highway consisted of one lane in each direction
“The same configuration it had been since the 1950s,” Jerke said.
ITD is estimating about 10,000 vehicles will use the stretch of highway near 300 South daily by the time construction begins in 2024. The agency estimates this will increase to nearly 15,000 by 2045 as the area continues to grow.
Jerke said ITD tries to leave two lanes of traffic open when completing these expansions on the highway, but there are times when it is not possible. Portions of county roads connected to the highway will also be closed for short periods of time during construction.
“We try to limit (county road) closures to a week or two at a time,” Jerke said.
ITD is accepting public comment, either online or through the mail, on the fourth expansion through June 4.
Jerke said ITD plans to have final plans for the fourth expansion completed by spring 2022. The department needs to finish design work and purchase some of right-of-way access needed for the widening. The department will begin accepting bids from contractors in fall 2023.