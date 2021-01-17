It’s not me, it’s you: Idaho’s 12 most embarrassing national news stories of all time

10. AMMON BUNDY. PERIOD.

Where do we start when it comes to the most attention-starved human ever to move to Idaho? Bundy’s most recent embarrassment for the Gem State was a profile in The New Yorker in December: “How Ammon Bundy helped foment an anti-masker rebellion in Idaho.” (Yeah, like that was difficult here.) But the incident that horrified many parents was Bundy’s refusal to wear a mask at his son’s high school football game — or leave campus — causing the Emmett-Caldwell contest to be stopped at halftime. Can you imagine having a father so unbelievably selfish? Look, I actually agree with Bundy’s stances occasionally, but his embarrassment rating for Idaho is off the charts. He is currently banned from the Idaho Capitol grounds — he showed up there Monday anyway to drop off signs — after being arrested twice during last August’s special legislative session.