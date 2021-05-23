‘It’s about a conversation:’ Tromp talks about social justice backlash, state budget cuts

“I don’t want that kid to feel ashamed either,” Tromp said Thursday. “I don’t want that kid to feel silenced either.”

But the relationship between Tromp and lawmakers isn’t always as collegial. Tromp recounted her tense January presentation before the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. Conservatives grilled her over the university’s contract with the Boise Police Department and the fate of Big City Coffee, which closed its campus shop amidst backlash over its pro-law enforcement stance.

“After JFAC, I got flowers and candy from people I never met, delivered to my house,” Tromp said.

During her address, delivered at a Boise Centre convention ballroom and over a virtual platform, Tromp touted Boise State’s pandemic response. A quarter of Boise State’s fall credit hours were moved to ExtraMile Arena, allowing students to socially distance. The university has administered 5,500 COVID-19 vaccines and 40,000 COVID-19 tests, serving students, employees and the larger community. And the university’s remote learning upgrades will pay long-term dividends — for example, she said, remote learning will allow rural students to help out during harvest season without falling behind academically.