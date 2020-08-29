‘It’s a really tough situation:’ Working parents navigate virtual learning

Low-cost options for working parentsThe Boys & Girls Club of Ada County and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department both opened day camps where working parents can send their students for childcare and virtual learning while schools are online. The Boys & Girls club charges $6 per day and Boise Parks and Recreation charges $80 a week, and has scholarship options for families who can’t afford that cost.

Program directors say they’re doing whatever they can to help kids engage with school — but at the same time, they’re not responsible for teaching the students.

“We can fill the role of supervisor, but we recognize that we’re not educators, nor do we want to be in that roll,” said Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks and Recreation.

The Parks and Recreation department has partnered with the Boise School District for some help. Each of the five Kid City child care locations has at least one paraprofessional on site to help between 12 and 24 kids for a few hours each morning.